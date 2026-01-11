Watch: Kwon Eun Bi Returns To 'Running Man' For College-Themed Episode In Chaotic Preview

Kwon Eun Bi is coming back to “Running Man”!

On January 11, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will Kwon Eun Bi as a guest.

The preview begins by revealing that the episode’s theme is a college orientation trip, meaning that all of the cast members—and guest Kwon Eun Bi—are “college freshmen” arriving at a new school together. Since they’re all supposed to be the same age, Kwon Eun Bi takes the opportunity to get savage with the “Running Man” cast by playfully using informal speech as she greets Ji Suk Jin and congratulates Kim Jong Kook on his recent wedding.

Kwon Eun Bi goes on to jokingly ask Ji Suk Jin if he’s had hair transplants or is using black hair powder, leading him to insist indignantly, “Hey, this is my [real] hair!”

Amidst the chaos of the show’s games, the cast members begin to receive mysterious phone calls instructing them to secretly carry out missions without the others noticing. As everyone races to complete their missions and thwart their opponents, the competition grows increasingly fierce.

Kwon Eun Bi’s episode of “Running Man” will air on January 18 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now