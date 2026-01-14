5 K-Dramas That Feel Like Traveling To Another Universe

If stepping into a world where immortals roam amongst humans, ghosts check into luxury hotels, or court trials look like a reality TV program sounds like a perfect pastime, you’re in the right place.

Some K‑dramas’ worldbuilding is so good and interesting that for those hour-long episodes, you really feel like you’ve teleported somewhere else.

These five K‑dramas mix fantasy lore, peak worldbuilding, and alternate‑universe energy for a totally fun and absolutely needed escape from reality.

Warning: light spoilers ahead!

Chances are, you’ve at least heard of this one already, but it’s on the list for being one of the most beloved and epic fantasy romance K-dramas out there. Despite “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (also known as “Goblin”) being from 2016, it doesn’t feel old or outdated at all. As far as timeless dramas go, this is it.

In “Goblin,” Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is a once‑legendary general who has been cursed with immortality and reborn as an all-powerful goblin. After hundreds of years wandering the human world, he’s justifiably exhausted by eternity and ready for it to end. But there’s only one way out: his prophesied “Goblin Bride,” the one person who can end his cursed eternity in the human world.

Over 900 years into his lonely existence, Kim Shin crosses paths with Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a high school senior who has her own cursed fate. Destined to die before ever being born, Eun Tak has lived every year on borrowed time.

She’s not only haunted by the ability to see and speak with ghosts, but she’s also been shadowed in fear her entire life by the Grim Reaper, a supernatural being that guides souls to the afterlife.

When Eun Tak accidentally keeps summoning Kim Shin, they realize she can call him at will, something no ordinary human should be able to do. It’s suspected that her abilities mean she is the destined Goblin Bride. While Eun Tak is easily convinced she is the chosen one, Kim Shin isn’t.

When her persistence lands her as Kim Shin’s reluctant housemate, Eun Tak makes a frightening discovery: Kim Shin shares his home with none other than the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), the very figure she’s spent her whole life trying to avoid. As far as dysfunctional households go, sharing a roof with a goblin and a grim reaper is pretty high on the list.

While Eun Tak doesn’t know the full story behind her destiny, Kim Shin fears what the end of his eternity means for the growing feelings he never expected to have.

Why it’s worth the watch:

From immortals to grim reapers, reincarnation cycles, and magical curses, there’s so much cool worldbuilding and lore in “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” that makes it a drama you can wholeheartedly get absorbed into. The transition from funny to tragic is definitely a wild ride, but this is one of the most widely known and beloved K-dramas for a reason.

“W” starts with Kang Cheol (Lee Jong Suk), an athlete who wins Olympic gold in pistol shooting. But his fame and happiness are short-lived. He returns home to find his entire family murdered.

Despite being the only suspect, there’s not enough evidence to convict him, and he’s eventually released. 12 years later, Kang Cheol has reinvented himself as a successful CEO and millionaire.

However, something hasn’t changed all these years: his desire to uncover the truth behind his family’s death. Now with plenty of money and influence, all that’s left is for him to solve the mystery.

But here’s the plot twist: “W” is actually fiction. It’s a popular serial comic written in the real world by webtoon writer and illustrator Han Sang Hoon (Kim Eui Sung).

Cue in Doctor Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo), Sang Hoon’s daughter. When her father starts disappearing and behaving strangely, Yeon Joo goes to investigate, and that’s when things start to get extra weird.

Accidentally, Yeon Joo gets pulled into the world of the comic, literally.

As things become increasingly strange and the story seems to be getting a mind of its own, Yeon Joo’s father is determined to kill the story’s main character and end the comic, but it’s Yeon Joon who ends up saving his life.

One accidental trip into the comic turns into many, and Yeon Joo finds herself inexplicably tied to Kang Cheol’s life. Trying to figure out the rules of this unfamiliar world, Yeon Joo is forced to fight against her father’s increasingly desperate attempts to end the comic by killing its hero.

Kang Cheol might have no idea he’s the main character of a fictional world, but he’s starting to pick up clues that something isn’t exactly right about his world. He suspects his savior has the answers he’s looking for.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Along with amazing performances by all characters in both the real world and comic world, “W” is a serious page-turner where you’ll always be dying to know what happens next. There’s no way you can do just one episode. There’s also the interesting and a little unsettling underlying topic of fate versus free will and creator versus creation.

“A Korean Odyssey” or “Hwayugi” is a mythical fantasy where a whole other world of deities, ghosts, spirits, demons, supernatural objects, and modern-day zombies exists amongst society but remains out of sight to most humans, save for a select few like Jin Seon Mi (Oh Yeon Seo).

As a child, Seon Mi is tormented by the ability to see ghosts and is ostracized by others. Her fate is sealed when she unknowingly makes a deal with powerful demon Woo Ma Wang (Cha Seung Won) to retrieve a mystical item from a house.

What Seon Mi doesn’t know is that in that house is the Great Sage, Son Oh Gong (Lee Seung Gi), a disowned deity kicked out of Heaven, now being held prisoner. During her visit, Seon Mi is convinced to release Oh Gong, believing in his promise of protection against the ghosts that follow her.

The deal is supposed to be that when she is in trouble and needs help, she can call out his name and he will appear. But as mischievous and evil as Oh Gong is, he makes it so Seon Mi can never call his name, and he disappears.

Now an adult, Seon Mi runs a small but successful real estate business built around her ability to identify haunted properties and resolve their supernatural issues.

After years of waiting for Oh Gong to show up, Seon Mi finally meets him again, but he still has no intention of protecting her; actually, it is quite the opposite. Instead, he’s more interested in the rumor going around that her blood can grant immense power to whoever consumes it.

But Seon Mi has gotten smarter after being tricked. She’s spent her entire life navigating the supernatural world alone, and she has no intention of becoming anyone’s prey. Set on survival, Seon Mi plans to outwit the deity who cursed her and get the protector she has always wanted.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Though the story has similarities to “Goblin,” “Hwayugi” feels a little more unapologetically silly and definitely spookier, with a more elaborate (and chaotic) world of creatures and supernatural beings. If you want a little scary with your fantasy world, this delivers.

Hotel Del Luna is a hotel that isn’t of normal time or space and where real-world rules don’t apply. It’s an in‑between place for ghosts who aren’t ready to move on yet or have unfinished business.

The hotel CEO, Jang Man Wol (IU), is an immortal who has been cursed with the task of running the place for centuries. In fact, she absolutely hates dealing with ghosts unless they’re paying her. The only joy she’s found in her immortality is living luxuriously off the dead’s money.

The predominantly dead hotel gets a spark of life when a totally alive human, Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), takes on the role of the hotel’s new manager. But he did not sign up for it.

Truth be told, the hotel mostly runs on its own, by ghosts for ghosts, but there’s one thing it can’t do without: a human manager. You know, to do human-only things, like pay taxes.

When Chan Sung was only a little boy, his father had a brief brush in with death and accidentally got tied into a debt with Man Wol. The deal is that when Chan Sung grows up, he must work for Hotel Del Luna.

Understandably so, Chan Sung wants nothing to do with the hotel for the dead and is actually deathly afraid of ghosts. Though he has spent his life preparing to escape this destiny, when it’s time to clock in, it’s time to clock in.

When Chan Sung shows resistance to his role, Man Wol figures the fastest way to keep him from running away is by giving him the ability to “see,” opening his world to the creepy ghosts and vengeful spirits that roam alongside the living. She calls this a gift, but Chan Sung thinks otherwise.

With Man Wol being the only being that can protect him now, he’s forced to take on his role as Hotel Del Luna’s manager, but he just might have a bigger role to play that even Man Wol isn’t aware of.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This drama is just so pretty. “Hotel Del Luna” is filled with beautiful visuals, gorgeous set outfits, and a fun cast of quirky ghost guests and staff, all with their own stories. There’s a mystery in the mix too and an unexpected romance between two very different people. Also, if you live for a strong, independent, and powerful female lead, Man Wol is it.

For something a little different from your fantasy K-drama but just as immersive, “The Devil Judge” is an absolute must-watch.

“The Devil Judge” is a dark, psychological K-drama set in a dystopian South Korea, where society is barely holding itself together and the gap between the rich and the poor is inescapable. The country is run by a group of elites, including the president, ministers, CEOs, and legal figures, all claiming to have goodwill when it comes to fixing the divide, but some things aren’t adding up.

It’s for this reason that celebrity judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) is set on establishing Korea’s first Live Court, a televised courtroom where trials play out live and the public votes guilty or not guilty in real time.

It’s meant to restore trust and bridge the divide between the elites and the people, but not everyone supports giving people such power over the court. Besides, Yo Han himself is one of the elites ruling the world, so underdogs like Kim Ga On (Park Jin Young) question the merit of such a system.

From the literal other side of the tracks, Ga On is a rookie judge from the so-called slums of Seoul. His former professor, who strongly opposes the Live Court, pushes for Ga On to join the panel in hopes that he can keep an eye on Yo Han from the inside.

Immediately, Yo Han shows an interest in Ga On, and they clash due to their different ideals. Yo Han is all about necessary evil and thinks the law is a game that has to be won, while Ga On is idealistic, by‑the‑book, and genuinely believes following the law will bring justice.

Once Ga On steps into Yo Han’s orbit, things get complicated fast. Yo Han’s methods are suspicious, his behavior is unpredictable, and he always seems to know more than everyone else.

Ga On sets his sights on finding out the truth behind Yo Han’s perfect persona and gets drawn deeper and deeper into the grey world of power, politics, and justice, challenging the high pedestal he places the justice system on. As other evils brew behind the scenes, Ga On must choose what side to fight on.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Besides the story’s world being dark, cool, and thought-provoking, the show and its characters are like a puzzle you’ll become more invested in cracking with each episode. The biggest question might be about Yo Han: is he a hero exposing corruption, or a villain playing everyone like chess pieces? It’s the perfect anti-hero storyline that’s way more complicated than what’s on the surface.

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “To My Shore,” “IDOL I,” “Goddess Bless You From Death,” and “Me and Thee.”

Looking forward to: “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”