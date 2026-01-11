'Positively Yours' Author Dishes On New Drama Adaptation Starring Oh Yeon Seo, Choi Jin Hyuk, And Hong Jong Hyun

The author of the original web novel “Positively Yours” has shared her thoughts on the upcoming drama adaptation!

Based on a popular webtoon that was adapted from a web novel, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo will star as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk will play Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Lee Jung, who wrote both the original web novel and the webtoon on which “Positively Yours” is based, remarked, “I’m moved and overwhelmed by the fact that a drama is being produced based on a web novel that I personally wrote. I truly hope that it will be a drama that receives love from viewers.”

The author also shared her reaction to the news that Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Dasom had been cast in the leading roles. “Because they’re such famous actors, I was really excited, and I was so grateful that I can’t fully express it in words,” she recalled. “I’m most looking forward to seeing Hong Jong Hyun’s portrayal of a caring guy friend through the role of Cha Min Uk.”

As for which character from the story is her favorite, Lee Jung revealed, “I’m most attached to the character of Kang Du Jun, who will be played by Choi Jin Hyuk.”

She explained that while writing the web novel, “I wanted to create a male character that didn’t seem like he would exist in real life by jam-packing him full of all sorts of fantasies, like having a manly charm, but also having a flexible personality and knowing how to be considerate of others.”

When asked what she thinks is the appeal of “Positively Yours,” Lee Jung commented, “the fact that it tells a story that can’t be lighthearted in a way that isn’t too heavy.”

Lee Jung also expressed confidence in the drama’s casting and how faithfully it had captured the charm of the original work. “I saw the posters and previews that have been released so far, and I think [the drama] has done a good job capturing the unique charm of the original work,” she said. “As the playful banter between Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won was one of the things that made the original web novel fun, I’m looking forward to the banter and chemistry between Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo.”

Finally, in terms of what she thinks viewers should keep an eye out for while watching the drama, Lee Jung remarked, “‘Positively Yours’ tells the story of a man and a woman going about the process of taking responsibility in a situation that has already been revealed. Rather than focusing on the potentially provocative one-night stand, I think viewers will enjoy the drama more if they focus on how the man and woman deal with the unexpected consequences. Please give ‘Positively Yours’ lots of interest and love.”

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)