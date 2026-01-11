'Pro Bono' And 'Surely Tomorrow' End On Their Highest Ratings Yet + 'To My Beloved Thief' Hits New High

Three dramas soared to new heights last night!

On January 11, both tvN’s “Pro Bono” and JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” ended on the highest viewership ratings of their respective runs.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Pro Bono” broke into the double digits and took first place in its time slot across all channels—including public broadcast networks—with an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent.

Meanwhile, “Surely Tomorrow” climbed to a new all-time high of 4.7 percent for its series finale.

KBS 2TV’s new drama “To My Beloved Thief” also earned its highest ratings yet with its fourth episode, which jumped a full percentage point to a nationwide average of 6.6 percent—marking a new personal record for the show.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” successfully defended its title as the most-watched program of the entire weekend with an average nationwide rating of 18.9 percent.

