Kim Jae Yeong Distances Himself From Sooyoung After Her Secret Is Revealed In “IDOL I”

ENA’s “IDOL I” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

In the previous episode, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik offered each other comfort that only they could provide. Se Na showed the support of countless fans who believe in Do Ra Ik, and Do Ra Ik once again comforted Se Na through music, creating moments that were tender and deeply moving.

However, as their trust grew stronger, the weight of the lie grew heavier as well. When Se Na’s long-hidden fan devotion was revealed, major changes followed. The look of disappointment in Do Ra Ik’s eyes as he watched Se Na foreshadowed a looming crisis in their romance.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills show unusual tension between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Do Ra Ik leaves the courthouse alone without an attorney, and the desperation in Se Na’s grip on his arm is clear.

Yet, a change is evident in Do Ra Ik as he turns away from Se Na with an icy facial expression. Se Na is unable to stop him and is left standing alone with tear-filled eyes, deepening curiosity about the aftermath of the lie.

Do Ra Ik is also seen watching Maeng Se Na from a distance. His gaze is conflicted as he quietly observes Se Na, who is lost in deep thought.

Se Na then goes to the piano forest, a place filled with memories shared only by the two of them. Do Ra Ik’s deepening gaze as he watches Se Na’s lonely performance adds to the sorrow. Attention is focused on how the void between the two, once accustomed to each other’s presence, will be filled.

The production team remarked, “In episode 7, airing on January 12, a new phase begins in the relationship between Maeng Se Na, whose secret is revealed, and Do Ra Ik.” They added, “As the two face emotions that grow clearer as they drift apart, another shocking incident is coming, so please stay tuned.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “IDOL I” on Viki!

