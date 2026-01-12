Kim Jae Yeong Confirmed For Villain Role In 'The Roundup 5'

Kim Jae Yeong has been confirmed to star in the fifth installment of Ma Dong Seok’s “The Roundup” series!

On January 12, JTBC reported that Kim Jae Yeong will star as the new villain in the upcoming film “The Roundup 5.” According to the report, the film is in pre-production with the goal of beginning filming this year.

In response to the report, Kim Jae Yeong’s agency Management S stated, “Kim Jae Yeong will be joining ‘The Roundup 5’ as a villain.”

Since its first release in October 2017, the series has rolled out sequels through 2024’s “The Roundup 4,” cementing its status as a flagship domestic franchise. Notably, the franchise set box-office records as the first in Korean film history to have three installments surpass 10 million moviegoers, reaching a cumulative 40 million moviegoers across the series. Following Yoon Kye Sang, Son Suk Ku, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Kim Mu Yeol, Kim Jae Yeong will serve as the fifth main villain of the franchise.

Debuting as a model in 2011, Kim Jae Yeong appeared in numerous dramas including “My Secret Romance,” “100 Days My Prince,” “Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life,” “Love in Contract,” and “My Lovely Journey.” He is currently appearing on ENA’s “IDOL I,” playing idol Do Ra Ik.

Source (1) (2)