Yeon Woo Jin Exudes Both Warmth And Coldness As The CEO Of An IT Company In New Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled new stills of Yeon Woo Jin in character!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Yeon Woo Jin plays Baek Tae Joo, an innovator who shook South Korea’s IT industry and the CEO of The Prime.

Baek Tae Joo is a character with sharp judgment, guided by reason and rationality, clear logic that catches others off guard, and the composure to observe situations from a step back. At the same time, he has a gentle demeanor and soft speech that break down others’ defenses with grace. His dual nature—combining goodwill and calculation, warmth and coolness—adds depth to the mystery of the series.

The newly released stills highlight the contrasting sides of Baek Tae Joo. One shows him with a gentle smile and calm eyes, radiating warmth and composure.

In contrast, other stills show him with sharp eyes and a controlled facial expression, projecting a cold presence.

The production team said, “Yeon Woo Jin carefully portrays where Baek Tae Joo’s warmth and coldness intersect. He is an actor who raises tension in a scene not just through dialogue but also with controlled facial expressions and breathing. He will be another key source of tension in ‘Honour.’”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Yeon Woo Jin in “The Old Woman With The Knife”:

Watch Now

Source (1)