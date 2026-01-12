Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung's Romance Spans Different Countries In 'Can This Love Be Translated?'

“Can This Love Be Translated?” has shared beautiful new stills starring Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, and Fukushi Sota ahead of the drama’s upcoming premiere!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

First, the stills of Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee standing with the train tracks between them in Japan piques curiosity for the romance that will unfold despite the initial distance between them. As Japan is the where Ho Jin and Mu Hee meet for the first time, director Yoo Young Eun focused on creating heart-fluttering excitement through the direction of the actors’ gazes. Go Youn Jung remarked, “As we got to know each other and built our chemistry, I think that heart-fluttering excitement naturally carried over into our acting,” raising anticipation for Ho Jin and Mu Hee’s chemistry.

Ho Jin and Mu Hee’s feelings gradually grow deeper in Canada, using beautiful backdrops such as the sunset, aurora, and lake to create romantic scenes and emphasize the characters’ emotions. Kim Seon Ho shared, “It’s the part where Ho Jin and Mu Hee grow closer, and it was actually the step in which my chemistry with Go Youn Jung improved during the actual filming.” Go Youn Jung rearked, “I filmed enjoyably, and I think our acting became richer.”

In Italy, director Yoo Young Eun hoped that Ho Jin and Mu Hee had a romantic time together. With the addition of warm lighting and cozy snow with Europe’s winter backdrop, the story conveyed calm warmth. Kim Seon Ho shared, “The atmosphere was great as usual. The director and Go Youn Jung led the atmosphere well, and I was also pulled along. It was a happy filming.”

Director Yoo Young Eun further shared, “For the locations in Korea, rather than large and extravagant places, I wanted to naturally show ordinary yet beautiful locations. It will be fun [for viewers] to look for iconic locations of Seoul in the places where the characters live and walk in their daily lives.”

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

