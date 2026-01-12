TWS's Jihoon's Father Passes Away

TWS’s Jihoon’s father has passed away.

On January 12, PLEDIS Entertainment officially announced the news through the following official statement on Weverse:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that the father of TWS member Jihoon passed away yesterday evening (January 11) after his health worsened while battling an illness.

Jihoon is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close relatives.

We kindly ask for your warm consideration and support so that Jihoon may have sufficient time to mourn with his family.

Our deepest condolences go out to Jihoon and his family at this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.