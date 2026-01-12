Jeon Mi Do Remains As Devoted Court Lady To Park Ji Hoon Even After His Exile In New Film “The King’s Warden”

“The King’s Warden” has unveiled new stills of Jeon Mi Do in character!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

Jeon Mi Do plays court lady Mae Hwa, who serves Yi Hong Wi (the personal name of King Danjong). Mae Hwa cares for Yi Hong Wi like family from the time he first learns to walk and stays by his side even after he gets deposed by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang (Yoo Ji Tae) and sent into exile. She remains with Yi Hong Wi through his anxious days at Gwangcheongol, where he refuses to eat, and stands by him until the very end.

In the newly released still below, Mae Hwa shows herself fully devoted to warmly caring for the young king, her gaze showing concern for his well-being.

She is also seen in a serious conversation with Eom Heung Do, the owner of the exile residence and village chief of Gwangcheongol, teasing the fresh chemistry between Mae Hwa and Eom Heung Do.

Jeon Mi Do said, “Mae Hwa is a character who quietly and steadfastly watches over Yi Hong Wi from behind the scenes. She is very restrained, and she also received court etiquette training.”

Director Jang Hang Joon said, “She breathed life into the character of Mae Hwa,” raising expectations for Jeon Mi Do as she takes on her first historical film and reveals a new side of herself.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

