Lee Joo Bin Discovers A New Side of Ahn Bo Hyun In “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom sparked excitement as they began growing closer. Despite her vow, “Don’t smile today, don’t be happy, and don’t enjoy anything,” Yoon Bom found herself helplessly drawn to Seon Jae Gyu, who only charges forward without looking back. Memories of the time when Jae Gyu had saved her from a dangerous situation in the past began resurfacing, hinting at a shift in her emotions.

The newly released stills capture Seon Jae Gyu screaming while clutching a drain in the pouring rain. Standing beside the drain, Yoon Bom watches him with a tense expression, heightening curiosity about what might have happened. Viewers are eager to see what kind of impact this new incident will have on their relationship.

Another set of stills captures Yoon Bom holding a puppy while a shirtless Seon Jae Gyu is seen writing something. The reason behind his shirtless appearance sparks curiosity, and the contrast between his intense look and the unexpected situation highlights the masculine charm of Seon Jae Gyu, adding more excitement to the drama. Viewers are curious about how this new side of him that Yoon Bom has discovered will affect their relationship and how their story will unfold.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 12 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

