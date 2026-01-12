Watch: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, And More Show Playful Chemistry While Filming Action Scenes On Set Of “Cashero”

Netflix’s “Cashero” has released a new behind-the-scenes video!

“Cashero” is a superhero series starring Lee Junho as Kang Sang Ung, an ordinary civil worker who earns the special ability to to gain superhuman strength relative to the amount of cash he has on hand—forcing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

The behind-the-scenes clip captures a surprisingly bright atmosphere, despite the demanding action sequences. Lee Junho and co-star Kim Hye Joon share playful chemistry, laughing together after takes, greeting the camera with smiles, and even breaking into spontaneous dance. During downtime, the pair entertains the crew with cash magic tricks—Lee Junho’s clumsy attempt contrasts with Kim Hye Joon’s flawless execution, earning applause and laughter from the team.

When the cameras roll, the cast turns serious. Action scenes are filmed with precision, props are handled carefully, and choreography is closely synchronized to avoid injuries. Veteran actor Kim Byung Chul even receives a round of applause after completing his scene.

Yet the lighthearted energy never fades. Kim Hyang Gi brings laughter as she fumbles a wallet toss to Lee Junho, but after a few attempts, she lands it perfectly—earning thumbs-ups and cheers from her castmates. The video closes on a warm note, with the entire cast posing for a commemorative photo, capturing the camaraderie behind the superhero spectacle.

Watch the full video below!

“Cashero” is available to stream on Netflix.

