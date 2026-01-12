Watch: Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, And Lee Ki Taek Are Caught In An Awkward Love Triangle In New Drama Teaser

JTBC has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Efficient Dating for Singles” (literal title).

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Efficient Dating for Singles” tells the story Lee Ui Young (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

The newly released teaser highlights the love triangle between Lee Ui Young and her two blind date partners, Song Tae Seob (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Soo (Lee Ki Taek). It begins with Lee Ui Young entering an elevator, only to have her two blind date partners appear one after another. Initially pleased to see her first date, the warm and charming Song Tae Seob, she is soon overcome with tension when her second date, the free-spirited Shin Ji Soo, steps into the same confined space. The atmosphere in the elevator instantly turns intense, and Lee Ui Young cannot hide her awkwardness as she glances back and forth between the two men.

A fierce standoff between Song Tae Seob and Shin Ji Soo further complicates the already awkward atmosphere, adding to the tension. As the two exchange wary glances, they soon begin to argue, bringing up memories they each shared with Lee Ui Young. When Ji Soo asks, “Did you get home safely that day?” a memory of Ui Young lying face-to-face with him at a playground flashes through her mind. This is immediately followed by Tae Seob’s comment, “You left your clothes at my house yesterday,” and a scene of their heart-fluttering home date.

Lee Ui Young, caught in a state of complete confusion, closes her eyes tightly, unsure of what to do. The elevator screen displays the question, “Who will you choose?” leaving viewers curious about what decision she will ultimately make.

Watch the teaser below!



“Efficient Dating for Singles” will premiere on February 28.

