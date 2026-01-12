BoA Parts Ways With SM Entertainment After 25 Years

Singer BoA is concluding her 25-year journey with her agency SM Entertainment.

On January 12, SM Entertainment issued an official statement announcing, “After extensive and in-depth discussions with BoA, we have agreed to conclude our 25-year partnership as of December 31, 2025.”

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Jumping BoA (BoA’s official fan club) and everyone who has always loved and supported artist BoA.

After extensive and in-depth discussions with BoA, we have agreed to conclude our 25-year journey together as of December 31, 2025.

Debuting in 2000 at the age of 13, BoA has, now past the 25th anniversary of her debut, been beloved by global music fans as an “icon of global expansion” who pioneered the Korean Wave across Asia and as the “Star of Asia,” and she has become a role model for countless junior artists driving the K-pop boom.

As a trailblazer and pioneer, BoA’s journey has shone thanks to her relentless effort and passion, leaving brilliant achievements and unparalleled records.

From her extraordinary debut that wrote a new chapter in Korean popular music history to her present growth as a No.1 artist and producer, we remember every moment, and it has been a true honor for our company to walk alongside her every step of the way.

For 25 years, BoA has been, without question, the pride, joy, and symbol of SM.

Although our exclusive contract is coming to an end, we will continue to support BoA as she fully demonstrates her capabilities in the new activities and challenges ahead, and we hope she will shine even brighter as the “Star of Asia.”

We ask for your continued love and support for BoA as she embarks on this new chapter.

We also support the future of Kwon BoA the person, beyond the artist, and sincerely wish her happiness.

Thank you.