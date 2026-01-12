“Music Core In Macau” Announces Second Lineup

“Music Core In Macau” Announces Second Lineup

Music
Jan 12, 2026
by M Lim

MBC’s “Music Core in Macau” has revealed its first and second lineup of performing artists!

Previously announced in the first lineup were BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NCT’s Mark, WayV, and ZEROBASEONE.

Joining them in the newly unveiled second lineup are ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Hearts2Hearts, izna, KickFlip, and NCT’s Ten.

“Music Core in Macau” is set to deliver a dynamic lineup of performances, featuring stages for the artists’ latest releases, exclusive special stages, and even Chinese-language versions of songs designed to further connect with local fans.

The event will take place over two days on February 7 and 8, with TWS’s Dohoon, Hearts2Hearts’ A-Na, and ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin and Zhang Hao serving as MCs.

More lineup announcements are on the way—stay tuned!

Watch full episodes of “Music Core” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)

A-Na
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
BOYNEXTDOOR
Dohoon (TWS)
ENHYPEN
Hearts2Hearts
izna
KickFlip
Kim Gyu Vin
LE SSERAFIM
Mark (NCT)
Music Core in Macau
NCT
Ten
WayV
ZEROBASEONE
Zhang Hao

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read