“Music Core In Macau” Announces Second Lineup

MBC’s “Music Core in Macau” has revealed its first and second lineup of performing artists!

Previously announced in the first lineup were BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NCT’s Mark, WayV, and ZEROBASEONE.

Joining them in the newly unveiled second lineup are ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Hearts2Hearts, izna, KickFlip, and NCT’s Ten.

“Music Core in Macau” is set to deliver a dynamic lineup of performances, featuring stages for the artists’ latest releases, exclusive special stages, and even Chinese-language versions of songs designed to further connect with local fans.

The event will take place over two days on February 7 and 8, with TWS’s Dohoon, Hearts2Hearts’ A-Na, and ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin and Zhang Hao serving as MCs.

More lineup announcements are on the way—stay tuned!

