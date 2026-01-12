Watch: Oh Yeon Seo And Choi Jin Hyuk Slowly Fall For Each Other In “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming weekend drama “Positively Yours” has released a character highlight video!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hui Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

Hui Won is a career-driven woman so devoted to her work that she boldly declares there is no marriage in this lifetime for her. Du Jun is likewise a self-proclaimed non-marriage advocate and workaholic, remarking, “I don’t even have enough time to work so I sacrifice my sleep—why would I invest in something as inefficient as marriage?”

What begins as a chance encounter soon turns into an unexpected turning point in both their lives after a one-night lapse. Though their relationship initially stems from responsibility following Hui Won’s pregnancy—captured in lines like “I’ve made up my mind. I’m going to marry you,” and “Let’s try love properly”—Du Jun and Hui Won gradually grow closer as they begin to truly understand one another.

Their fragile balance is shaken once again when Hui Won is selected as the final candidate for a German study-abroad support program she has long dreamed of. At the same time, the past wounds that led both of them to turn away from marriage surface: Du Jun’s lingering guilt over his past and Hui Won’s decision to reject marriage after witnessing her parents’ unhappy relationship.

In the end, Hui Won pushes Du Jun away, saying, “I know you’re being considerate because of the baby, but please don’t be so good to me,” yet her heart still races whenever she sees him. Du Jun, too, comes to realize his changed feelings, confessing, “Does this mean I like you?”

The stories of Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) and Mi Ran (Dasom), who become intertwined with Du Jun and Hui Won, add further layers to the drama’s relationships. Min Uk is Hui Won’s longtime male friend—a soulmate-like presence she turns to for advice whenever she’s struggling. When asked, “Do you like Hui Won?” he initially responds with a baffled, “Me?” Yet as Du Jun suddenly appears in Hui Won’s life, Min Uk begins to notice and grow wary of him, gradually realizing his own feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Mi Ran is Hui Won’s drinking buddy and a dependable, older-sister-like friend. True to the idea that opposites attract, Mi Ran constantly flirts with Min Uk—who has a completely different personality. However, when she realizes Min Uk has feelings for Hui Won, she resigns herself with the words, “Why did it have to be Hui Won? I can’t even be jealous,” hinting at her own hidden story and deepening curiosity about her character.

Watch the teaser below!

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)