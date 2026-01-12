MONSTA X’s I.M Announces Military Enlistment Date 

MONSTA X’s I.M will be enlisting in the military next month.

On January 12, Starship Entertainment announced that I.M is scheduled to enlist as an active-duty soldier on February 9.

The agency also released an additional statement addressing I.M’s health, explaining that he has been consistently undergoing rehabilitation treatment for back pain. According to Starship, I.M recently received medical clearance confirming that he may participate in performances as long as they remain within a reasonable, non-strenuous range.

As a result, I.M will take part in the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS] Seoul concert. However, his participation will be adjusted to prioritize his health and prevent excessive strain.

Starship Entertainment’s official statements are as follows:

First Statement:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. We sincerely thank all fans who always show love and support for I.M, and we would like to provide information regarding I.M’s military enlistment. I.M will enlist at a training center on February 9, where he will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army. No separate official events will be held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment ceremony will be attended by many soldiers and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting in order to ensure safety at the site. We ask for your continued love and support so that I.M may faithfully fulfill his duty to the nation and return in good health. Thank you.

Second statement:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. We would like to provide additional information regarding MONSTA X member I.M’s upcoming schedule. As a citizen of the Republic of Korea, I.M is preparing to fulfill his mandatory military service and is scheduled to enlist on February 9, 2026. In preparation for his enlistment and to meet fans beforehand, he has been consistently undergoing rehabilitation treatment. Recently, he received medical clearance stating that he may participate in performances as long as it is within a reasonable, non-strenuous range. Accordingly, we would like to inform you that I.M will be participating in the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS] Seoul concert. However, taking the artist’s health into consideration, his participation will be adjusted to ensure it does not place undue strain on him. We kindly ask for fans’ understanding. We ask for your great interest and warm support for the [THE X : NEXUS] Seoul concert, where all six MONSTA X members will be performing together. Our company will do its utmost to ensure a safe and smooth concert experience. Thank you.

Wishing I.M a safe service!

Source (1) (2)