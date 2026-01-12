Kim Hyung Mook And So Yi Hyun’s Marriage Is Built On Strategy And Hidden Motives In “Recipe For Love”

The upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hyung Mook and So Yi Hyun!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Kim Hyeong Mook takes on the role of Yang Dong Ik, a Korean medicine doctor driven to build Yangjibareun Oriental Clinic into a refined and widely recognized brand. So Yi Hyun stars as Cha Se Ri, Yang Dong Ik’s second wife, who has successfully secured her place within the elite social circle.

In the newly released stills, the pair wear subtle, unreadable smiles that hint at hidden intentions. Bound by a shared goal—their rivalry with the Gong family—they move forward together in a delicate alliance, maintaining a tense and precarious balance that keeps viewers on edge.

The dynamic between the emotionally reserved Yang Dong Ik and Cha Se Ri, a devoted “queen of support” determined to shape her husband into a respected figure, is set to add a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. With calm exteriors masking fiery ambitions, anticipation is high for how their true motives will ultimately unfold.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Yi Hyun in "My Happy Ending" below:

