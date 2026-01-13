'Spring Fever' Soars To Its Personal Best Ratings

tvN’s “Spring Fever” achieved its personal best ratings yesterday!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of “Spring Fever” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.4 percent. This is a 0.8 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.6 percent

Meanwhile, episode 6 of ENA’s “IDOL I” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent, seeing a 0.7 percent decrease from its previous episode’s personal best rating of 3.5 percent.

