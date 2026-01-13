Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon's New Romance Thriller 'Siren's Kiss' Confirms Premiere Date With First Look

Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon are gearing up for their upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. He begins to relentlessly investigate the woman suspected of being at the center of the case.

In addition to starring Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon, the drama will be helmed by director Kim Chul Gyu of “Flower of Evil,” “Celebrity,” “Chicago Typewriter,” and more.

Park Min Young will take on the role of Han Seol Ah, a fine art auctioneer with stunning beauty and bold charm. As the chief auctioneer and head of the auction team at Royal Auction, Korea’s top art auction house, Han Seol Ah appears to lead a flawless life. However, she hides a chilling secret: all the men who loved her have died. Viewers are curious to find out what connection these deaths have with Han Seol Ah.

Wi Ha Joon will play inspector Cha Woo Seok from the Fraud Investigation Unit (SIU) who follows Han Seol Ah’s footsteps. With his sharp observational skills and keen insights, Cha Woo Seok is an ace in the field, leading the industry in life insurance fraud arrests for years. While passionately working to capture those who try to trade in human lives for money, Cha Woo Seok receives a tip-off call that shakes up his life completely. Already, viewers are excited to see Wi Ha Joon’s acting as he portrays Cha Woo Seok’s fierce struggle to unearth the truth.

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok eventually become entangled as a suspect of a series of deaths linked to insurance fraud and the inspector investigating the case, raising curiosity for if Han Seol Ah is truly the culprit who lured people to their unfortunate demise like sirens who lure sailors with their beautiful songs.

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

