4 Of Ji Sung's Sharp Moments In Episodes 3-4 Of 'The Judge Returns' 

After the intense premiere episodes of “The Judge Returns,” Ji Sung continues to amaze viewers with his performance as Lee Han Young, a once corrupt judge who tries to redeem the mistakes in his life after facing a brutal death and going back 10 years in time. With relentless courage and fierce determination, he is proving that this time he is prepared to bring down every single one of his enemies. Here are some of the moments where he showed his sharpest side in the latest episodes of this new K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead!

1. Sentencing a serial killer to death

Everyone has wished to turn back time at least once in life, but Lee Han Young never thought he would actually have the chance to do it. This “reset” not only gives him the opportunity to set his life right, but it also gives him a chance to fix some of the mistakes he made as a rookie judge. However, in this second round, he isn’t only trying to succeed in his career or to reach a higher status. For starters, the way he hits serial killer Kim Sang Jin (Bae In Hyuk) with his car shows that he is more than willing to take every risk in order to pursue justice, something he would never do as his previous self.

But there’s also another side of him that is truly compassionate and humane. Even if Han Young appears to be reckless—or even crazy—at times, when they show how deeply he cares for all the victims and their families, you can’t help but get choked up a little when he delivers the final sentence, bringing justice to the people who waited so long for it. This new beginning gives him a sense of peace, knowing that he got rid of a nasty criminal and saved lives in the process, but it also grants him recognition that he could never have dreamed of before.

2. Yoo Se Hee getting stood up

If you are a connoisseur of time travel, then you probably know that some moments in life are bound to happen no matter what you do. For Han Young, meeting his former wife Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young) is one of them. However, contrary to his past self, this time he isn’t exactly dying to meet her or to make a good first impression. Han Young has confirmed that becoming the son-in-law of Haenal Law Firm could bring him more problems than advantages, and the natural course of action is to never associate with them, let alone marry Se Hee.

To cut all ties with them, Han Young’s first move is to stand Se Hee up on their blind date, with a more than embarrassing scene. But the most interesting thing in this is the way Han Young subtly manipulates Se Hee to his advantage. At first, she is shown as a shallow, indifferent, and arrogant woman, but at this point, she demonstrates that there’s more behind it. Not exactly good things, but she has an intriguing desire to take control over her family’s law firm, although she isn’t even an attorney. For now, her character remains mostly annoying, but there’s still room for her to show a little bit of backbone moving forward.

3. Uncovering an insurance crime

Following his remarkable job at the serial killer trial, Han Young is tasked with a new case that involves a car accident where a man’s fiancée died. The most complicated aspect of this is that it all points to the man being behind it to get some insurance money. But without any substantial evidence to support it, Han Young wouldn’t be able to indict him for the murder. The best part of this is that, with the advantage of having 10 years of information on him, Han Young ultimately exposes the truth by pushing the man’s accomplice to reveal the reason behind the crime.

With this trial, Han Young proves once again his worth as a judge. His wits and quirky personality might seem odd for some, but behind it lies a sharp and determined man. And that also supposes a threat to those in power. Inadvertently, he has entered a chess game where some of his adversaries are already trying to move him as a pawn. But he also makes some allies like Daejin Daily reporter Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee), who later on gives him an opportunity to go after a more dangerous goal: to get revenge against Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon).

4. Blocking Kang Shin Jin’s plans

To beat a person with so much power and influence like Kang Shin Jin, Han Young has to use every resource he has under his sleeve. That includes his good friend Seok Jung Ho (Tae Won Seok). He’s one of those characters that, despite the tough appearance, is actually really kind-hearted, at least to those who deserve it. On the other hand, Han Young meets Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) again, who, just like in the beginning, is trying to go after Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae). With her presence, every piece of the puzzle is set in place, and it’s time for Han Young to make his move.

Unlike other shows in the same genre, in this one, Han Young is actually one step ahead of the bad guys. In a tense and stressful race between Han Young, Jung Ho, and Kang Shin Jin’s underlings, they go after a leverage that could define the future of those ruling in none other than the Supreme Court. Luckily, Han Young wins this one, giving a powerful strike to battle corruption and frustrating Kang Shin Jin’s plans. But this war is barely starting, so follow along and don’t miss a minute of “The Judge Returns”!

Watch “The Judge Returns” here:

Watch Now

ndy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Judge Returns” and “Shine On Me”