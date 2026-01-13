Watch: Shin Hae Sun Lives A Life Full Of Lies As Lee Jun Hyuk Chases Her Down In New Drama 'The Art Of Sarah' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has confirmed its premiere date through the first teasers!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions. The drama generated buzz over the reunion of Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk, who are working together for the first time in nine years since the 2017 drama “Stranger.”

The newly released poster grabs attention with the image of a woman’s corpse, bleeding with her face obscured by a bag, and Detective Park Mu Gyeong seated beside her. In the background, the blurred silhouette of Sarah Kim and a notebook crammed with writing spark curiosity about what happened to them and how he is connected to the case.

The teaser released alongside the poster showcases multiple facets of Sarah Kim, asking who she really is and what her true life looks like. A corpse with a caved-in face is found in a sewer, and Detective Mu Gyeong, assigned to the case, examines a tattoo on the victim’s ankle and the surrounding area, eventually learning that the deceased is Sarah Kim. With the line, “There are no records of a Sarah Kim anywhere,” Mu Gyeong launches a full-scale pursuit of the unknown woman, probing every aspect of her life.

Meanwhile, images of a tearful Sarah Kim saying that something is wrong, followed by further glimpses of her, blur the line between truth and falsehood even for viewers. One Sarah Kim enjoys shopping for luxury goods and living lavishly; in stark contrast, another wears worn-out clothes, works harder than anyone, and even eats food left by customers. As these opposing portraits intercut, they heighten curiosity about which is the real Sarah Kim. Capping it off, her line, “If you can’t tell the fake from the real, is it really fake?” stokes intrigue about the story of a woman who wanted to become the real one—and a life marred by lies.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13.

