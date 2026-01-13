Seo Hyun Woo Portrays A Prosecutor Whose Calm Exterior Masks Deep Inferiority In “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled new stills of Seo Hyun Woo in character!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Seo Hyun Woo plays Park Je Yeol, a prosecutor in the criminal division with a dandy, composed appearance who rarely loses his cool. But beneath the surface lies another monster born from a deep-seated inferiority complex.

The stills highlight Park Je Yeol’s dual nature. His carefully tailored suits and calm expressions give off the aura of a prosecutor guided by cold reason. Yet underneath, he harbors a servile envy of the powerful and an arrogant contempt for the weak. That fragile balance sometimes overwhelms his rationality, revealing his true self in unpredictable ways.

While Park Je Yeol seems to hide everything behind his cold exterior, the simmering other side of his personality threatens to surface. How will Park Je Yeol hide his desires, and what raw moments will appear when his composure cracks?

The production team said, “Seo Hyun Woo may seem to have all the qualities of a prosecutor, but he has convincingly created a complex character with underlying cracks of instability. His chilling presence will heighten the story’s mystery and dramatic tension. Please pay attention to his acting transformation.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

