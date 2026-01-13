Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk Bicker In Public While Their Nephew Watches In New Drama 'Our Universe'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has shared a glimpse of Roh Jeong Eui and Bae In Hyuk’s chaotic co-parenting!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful sister in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The newly released photos capture Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin squabbling in the middle of the street. For reasons unknown, Sun Tae Hyung, with his face completely soaked, is venting his anger at Woo Hyun Jin.

A flicker of bewilderment crosses Woo Hyun Jin’s face as she grabs hold of him. Woo Joo, watching with interest as the two bicker while covered in mysterious stains, looks utterly adorable. Viewers are curious to find out what kind of storm Woo Joo—who crashed into their lives like a bolt from the blue—will bring with him.

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

