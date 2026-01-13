Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Shin Sae Kyeong, And More Collide Over Conflicting Missions In New Film “HUMINT”

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled new stills!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The stills show the intense clash between National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), North Korea’s Ministry of State Security section chief Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), North Korea’s Consul General in Vladivostok Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon), and North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong) as they gather in the cold city of Vladivostok.

Stills of them together suggest a mix of emotions, from sharp tension to tender feelings.

New characters also appear, including NIS agent Deputy Im (Jung Yoo Jin) and North Korean consulate staff member Geum Tae (Lee Shin Ki), adding more depth to the film’s story.

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)