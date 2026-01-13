“The Secret Friends Club” Starring Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, And More Confirms Premiere Date With Poster

MBC’s upcoming variety show “The Secret Friends Club” has unveiled its first poster!

“The Secret Friends Club” is a reality variety show where cast members secretly prepare a special gift for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast includes BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul and Lee Soo Ji.

The five participants, living their everyday lives, receive mysterious invitations at unexpected times inviting them to join the show.

The program begins with an individual competition that reimagines the classic manito game, a secret gift exchange. In a playful battle of wits where everyone tries to hide their identity, the members secretly prepare and deliver gifts for one another. Through this process, they experience unexpected excitement and genuine joy.

After the individual manito phase, the show moves to the Secret Manito segment. Here, the members work as a team rather than individually, taking on an undercover mission to give a special day to as many people as possible. This shift from personal gestures to a group event delivers both laughs and heartwarming moments.

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST.

Source (1)