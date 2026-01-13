“Crime Scene Zero” Confirms Production Of Season 6

Netflix’s “Crime Scene Zero” is returning for a new season!

“Crime Scene” is a role-playing mystery game show that puts every star in the dual role of suspect and detective as they try to find the hidden criminal among them. “Crime Scene Zero,” the show’s latest season (Season 5), starred veteran players Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin, with a rotating guest joining each episode to keep the game unpredictable.

Producer Yoon Hyun Joon said, “It took some time to gather the courage to do this again, but with Netflix’s full support, we will create an amazing season built around the themes of ‘original vision’ and ‘evolution.’ We are grateful to fans who cheer for each season and give us active feedback, and we ask for your continued interest and support.”

The latest season of the show “Crime Scene Zero,” which partnered with Netflix last year, earned high praise for its larger scale, well-developed world, and carefully crafted cases. The diverse character play by the participants, the clever tricks planted by the production team, and the entertaining back-and-forth interactions all heightened the excitement of this unique mystery game. Viewers are now eager to see what new gameplay, world, and storylines will capture audiences in the upcoming season.

