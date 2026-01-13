Go Min Si Confirmed To Star In New Film

Go Min Si will be starring in the new film “Moral Family” (literal title)!

On January 13, a media outlet reported that Go Min Si has confirmed her appearance in the film “Moral Family” and is preparing for her first filming.

In response to the report, her agency MYSTIC STORY simply stated, “It is true that Go Min Si will appear in ‘Moral Family.’”

“Moral Family” tells the story of a bizarrely dysfunctional family. The story centers on Kim Seon Ji, a woman who has supported her family for 13 years by working at a bar, and her three siblings: an elder brother struggling with severe alcoholism, a younger sister who aggressively markets herself through adult internet broadcasts, and a younger brother who comes out as gay and declares that he will leave home. The story takes a new turn when their mother, who ran away 15 years ago, suddenly reappears.

“Moral Family” was first produced as a stage play in 2018. At the time, it gained significant attention because actor Jung Woo Sung fully funded the production costs and actress Kim Sun Young served as producer. The film adaptation will be directed by Lee Seung Won, Kim Sun Young’s husband and the director behind “Three Sisters.” A script reading with the main cast will take place on January 16, and filming is scheduled to begin next month.

Go Min Si will play Kim Seon Ji, eldest daughter and the head of the household. Kim Seon Ji has a sharp and attractive appearance. She appears cold on the outside but is emotionally fragile. She speaks harshly but cries easily.

“Moral Family” marks Go Min Si’s return to the big screen following the 2025 film “The World of Love,” which received critical acclaim last year. It also marks her first lead role in a film since the 2023 film “Smugglers.”

“Moral Family” is scheduled to begin filming next month. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Go Min Si in “Youth of May”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)