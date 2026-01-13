Jang Hye Jin Expresses A Mother’s Love And Loneliness As Her Son Choi Woo Shik Slowly Drifts Away In New Film

Upcoming film “Number One” (literal title) has unveiled new stills of Jang Hye Jin in character!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The stills of Eun Sil offer a glimpse of the mother who is the most precious person in her son Ha Min’s life.

One still shows Eun Sil carrying a shopping bag while at the market for groceries. Her excitement at the thought of making her son’s favorite foods shows her affection for him and the small joys of everyday life.

Another still presents a contrasting mood as Eun Sil is seen in the kitchen with a complex expression while preparing a meal, reflecting her concern over Ha Min, who has stopped eating at home, and her growing sense of distance from her son, who has moved to Seoul.

Jang Hye Jin delivers a heartfelt portrayal of Eun Sil, a mother whose love and resentment for her son are mixed. With her strong acting skills and a history of creating distinct characters in every project, Jang Hye Jin brings a new depth to this role, offering viewers realistic, familiar, and emotional performances, along with nuanced expressions that capture complex emotions.

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Jang Hye Jin in her current drama "Love Me" on Viki:

