Watch: Arden Cho And Ahn Hyo Seop Dish On 'KPop Demon Hunters' Voice Acting Roles, 'Free' Covers, And More On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo Seop have united to talk about “KPop Demon Hunters”!

On January 12 (local time), Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo Seop guested on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to share more insights into their roles as the voices of Rumi and Jinu on the hit Netflix animation film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The talk begins with Jimmy Fallon’s surprise to learn that the interview only marks Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo Seop’s second time meeting. Arden Cho jokes, “Movie magic. I mean, you would think we hang out all the time—or fight.”

During the interview, the two stars dish on interesting facts about the movie, such as Arden Cho initially auditioning for the role of Celine. Ahn Hyo Seop also discusses his love for animation, revealing, “One of my favorite was ‘Frozen.’ That was like my entire childhood, although I watched it when I was like 20.”

Regarding his “Free” cover, Ahn Hyo Seop further shares, “To be honest, deep inside my heart, I kind of wanted to sing in the movie.” Arden Cho also talks about her excitement for when her friend Cha Eun Woo called and asked to do a cover of “Free” together, adding, “It was his last cover before heading off to the military.”

Check out the interview below!

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung