Ahn Bo Hyun Eavesdrops In Jealousy As Lee Joo Bin Chats With Cha Seo Won In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Previously, when Yoon Bom learned that the rumor claiming Seon Jae Gyu was Seon Han Gyeol’s (Cho Jun Young) biological father was false, she unknowingly let out a sigh of relief. Afterward, Yoon Bom seemed to make up her mind and took the initiative to ask Seon Jae Gyu out on a date. The episode ended on a heart-fluttering note when she answered “That’s right” to his question at the end of their sweet date.

In the newly released stills, Seon Jae Gyu, Yoon Bom, and Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won) are spotted together in the same space. Yoon Bom chats brightly with Choi Yi Joon, while Seon Jae Gyu—his jealousy exploding—hides nearby and eavesdrops on their conversation. His comical attempt to partially hide his face behind a menu while stealing glances raises curiosity about the true reason behind Yoon Bom and Choi Yi Joon’s meeting.

Choi Yi Joon, once Jae Gyu’s closest friend and now his sworn enemy, has resolved to take revenge on him after they reunited for the first time in 10 years. His decision to leave Seoul and head to Sinsu Village signals that he is finally putting his plan into action.

Meanwhile, with Sinsu High School’s major sports festival on the horizon, Jae Gyu throws himself into training with fierce determination. As Choi Yi Joon emerges as his rival, how will his arrival shake up Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom’s relationship?

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

