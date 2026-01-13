VARO Entertainment Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Acts Targeting Actors

Actor agency VARO Entertainment has warned of strong legal action to protect their artists’ rights.

On January 13, the agency released the following official statement:

Hello, this is VARO Entertainment.

We have recently confirmed that illegal acts targeting our artists—such as malicious slander, defamation through the spread of false information, insults, sexual harassment, and personal attacks—have been occurring continuously online and on social media.

We take this matter very seriously and are collecting related materials through our in-house monitoring system. With Yulchon LLC as our legal counsel, we are pursuing all available legal measures including filing criminal complaints. We will respond firmly and without any settlements or leniency to any acts that infringe upon the honor and rights of our artists.

Baseless speculative posts that are contrary to the facts or the dissemination of distorted content are serious illegal acts that gravely damage the artists’ reputations and can cause secondary harm. We will continue to take strong legal action against such behavior through ongoing monitoring and evidence collection.

We sincerely thank fans for their interest in and support of our artists, and we will continue to do our utmost to protect them. Thank you.