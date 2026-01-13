Kim Jae Yeong Gently Drapes His Shirt Over Sooyoung During A Late-Night Heart-To-Heart In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled late-night date stills of Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Do Ra Ik fired Maeng Se Na, marking a major shift in their relationship. As both began to feel the weight of each other’s absence, the shock was compounded by news that Choi Jae Hee (Park Jung Woo) had left behind a suicide note. The episode ended with Maeng Se Na holding Do Ra Ik in her arms as he collapsed in the rain, heightening curiosity about what would happen next.

The new stills showcase a noticeably changed atmosphere between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Having moved beyond the labels of fan and favorite idol, lawyer and client, the two now stand face to face simply as Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik.

It is Do Ra Ik who breaks the awkward silence. His eyes are filled with tenderness as he takes off his shirt and drapes it over a visibly cold Maeng Se Na. His hand reaching out toward her, and their lingering, affectionate gazes hint at a pivotal turning point—one that brings them emotionally closer than ever.

Other stills also capture the pair resuming their joint investigation. Maeng Se Na’s worried expression as she looks at a visibly shaken Do Ra Ik suggests that he has just heard something deeply unsettling, hinting at a case far from ordinary. What is the truth that the two will ultimately uncover together?

The production team shared, “In Episode 8, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will finally open up about the feelings and truths they’ve kept hidden until now. Please keep an eye on how their relationship evolves as they pursue new clues.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

