Xdinary Heroes’ Agency Issues Strong Warning Against Privacy Violations

Xdinary Heroes’ agency has issued a strong warning against invasions of the group’s privacy.

On January 13, JYP Entertainment released an official statement announcing firm legal action following repeated incidents in which individuals followed and filmed Xdinary Heroes in private spaces, including an unauthorized entry into the group’s residence, which was immediately reported to the police.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all fans who continuously show love and support for Xdinary Heroes.

Recently, there have been ongoing incidents of serious invasions of the artists’ privacy, including unauthorized visits to or filming of Xdinary Heroes’ private spaces, such as their dorms and non-public schedules. Most recently, evidence of unauthorized entry into Xdinary Heroes’ residence was discovered, and the matter has been reported to the police. The individuals involved are currently under investigation.

All private spaces, including the artists’ residence, are strictly off-limits under any circumstances. Such acts constitute serious criminal behavior that can cause severe psychological distress and fear to the artists.

Our company will respond firmly to any actions that infringe upon the rights and safety of our artists, including but not limited to trespassing, illegal filming, leakage of personal information, and stalking. Offenders will be subject to immediate penalties without prior warning, including exclusion from all official activities open to fan participation, and we will pursue all possible legal measures to the fullest extent of the law.

JYP Entertainment will continue to strengthen protective measures to ensure that our artists can carry out their activities in a safe environment, and we will spare no effort in safeguarding their personal safety and rights.

Thank you.