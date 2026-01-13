KATSEYE Achieves Their Highest Billboard Hot 100 Debut Yet With 'Internet Girl'

KATSEYE’s latest single is off to a strong start on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On January 13 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s new single “Internet Girl” had entered the Hot 100 at No. 29, marking their highest debut yet on the U.S. chart.

The group also achieved the highest Hot 100 ranking of their entire career this week with their hit song “Gabriela,” which rose to a new peak of No. 21 in its 25th week on the chart.

Additionally, KATSEYE achieved another career first by simultaneously charting an impressive total of three songs on this week’s Hot 100. In addition to “Gabriela” and “Internet Girl,” “Gnarly” spent its 13th non-consecutive week on the chart at No. 89.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Internet Girl” debuted at No. 32 on Billboard’s Global 200 and No. 49 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart this week. “Gabriela” climbed back up to No. 20 on the Global 200 and No. 21 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, while “Gnarly” jumped to No. 156 on the Global 200 and re-entered the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 193.

Finally, KATSEYE rose to No. 16 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 32nd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!