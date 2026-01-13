'EXchange 4' Team To Go On Reward Vacation

The “EXchange 4” production team will be celebrating the success of the show’s latest season with a reward vacation.

On January 12, a representative of the hit dating show confirmed, “Because we have achieved the most successful results of any [‘EXchange’] season to date [with Season 4], we are internally planning a reward vacation.”

The MCs (the celebrity panelists) and the production team of “EXchange 4” are said to be going on the reward vacation together.

“EXchange” (also known as “Transit Love”) is a unique dating show in which several former couples live together in a house while going through dating missions to build new relationships with other contestants. At the end of the season, the participants must decide whether to rekindle old flames or pursue new romances with people they’ve met on the show.

Since its premiere in October, “EXchange 4” has maintained an uninterrupted streak as the TVING show with the No. 1 highest weekly paid subscriber contributions for 13 consecutive weeks, and Season 4 has displayed the highest growth rate in all indicators of any “EXchange” season thus far.

“EXchange 4” releases new episodes every Wednesday at 6 p.m. KST, and its finale will be released on January 21.

Source (1)