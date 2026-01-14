ALLDAY PROJECT's Annie To Resume Studies At Columbia University

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie will resume her studies at Columbia University in the United States this spring!

On January 14, ALLDAY PROJECT’s agency THEBLACKLABEL stated, “Annie will be returning to Columbia University in New York this month. She will devote herself to graduating.”

Annie plans to use the group’s break period in between comebacks to complete the spring semester, which runs through May, balancing both work and academics.

While staying in New York for several months to focus on campus life, she is also expected to fulfill overseas schedules such as fan sign events during the semester. Even during Annie’s study period, ALLDAY PROJECT will continue as the other members pursue individual activities.

Annie—the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chair Lee Myung Hee and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Co. chair Chung Yoo Kyung—is majoring in Art History and Visual Arts at the prestigious Columbia University. She debuted in the music industry as a member of ALLDAY PROJECT last June and took a leave of absence from school ahead of graduation to promote.

Source (1) (2)