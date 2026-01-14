Jung So Min, Ryoo Seung Bum, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Ryu Kyung Soo Confirmed For New Crime Drama “The Dealer”

Get ready for a thrilling new drama!

On January 14, Netflix confirmed the cast lineup for its upcoming drama “The Dealer,” starring Jung So Min, Ryoo Seung Bum, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Ryu Kyung Soo. The series will be directed by Choi Young Hwan, who has worked as a cinematographer on projects such as “Smugglers” and “Veteran,” and “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong Hyuk will be joining the team as a producer.

“The Dealer” is a crime drama series that follows Geon Hwa, a brilliant casino dealer whose wedding plans suddenly fall apart, forcing her to unleash her long-hidden powers and plunge into the dangerous world of gambling in order to successfully make it down the aisle.

Jung So Min plays Jung Geon Hwa, an ace casino dealer who skillfully handles guests but avoids drinking, gambling, and other indulgences. After being swindled while trying to secure a newlywed home, her wedding plans fall into chaos, pushing her to awaken long-hidden abilities and dive into the gambling underworld to set things right.

Ryoo Seung Bum plays Hwang Chi Su, who survives by gambling with money he earns from panhandling at casinos and eventually joins Geon Hwa’s plan.

Lee Soo Hyuk joins the cast as Jo Jun, a player who shakes up the casino scene. Jo Jun takes control of the casino table with exceptional skill and a flawless poker face, bringing fresh tension to the story.

Ryu Kyung Soo takes on the role of Choi Woo Seung, Geon Hwa’s boyfriend and a violent crimes detective. He is expected to show a broader acting range by portraying Woo Seung, who is gentle with Geon Hwa but relentlessly pursues his cases to the end.

