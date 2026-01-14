KCON 2026 Announces LA And Japan Dates

The dates for KCON 2026 are out!

KCON is a major convention and music festival that celebrates Korean pop culture and entertainment in various cities across the globe, and it includes concerts featuring performances by popular K-pop artists.

On January 14, KCON confirmed that KCON Japan 2026 will take place from May 8 to 10, and KCON LA 2026 will take place this summer from August 14 to 16.

Stay tuned for information about venues, performer lineups, and tickets for both events!

Are you excited for this year’s KCON?

