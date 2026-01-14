NCT's Jisung Confirmed To Star In 'Crash' Season 2

NCT’s Jisung will be returning to the small screen!

On January 14, MyDaily reported that NCT DREAM’s Jisung will be starring in ENA’s upcoming drama “Crash 2.”

In response to the report, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed, “Jisung will be starring in Season 2 of ENA’s drama ‘Crash.'”

First aired in May 2025, “Crash” is the first Korean drama to tackle traffic crime investigations, starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, and more. It tells the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team as they relentlessly pursue villains on the road. Scoring the third-highest viewership rating in ENA history, “Crash” was confirmed to return for a second season earlier in August.

Jisung will reportedly play the role of Ji Dae Sae, the new youngest member of the TCI team. With his tall height and handsome looks, he is known as the “idol of the transportation department.” Ji Dae Sae is also talented in taekwondo and hapkido, but he’s a character with hidden wounds on the inside.

Before debuting as a member of NCT DREAM in 2016, Jisung starred as a child actor in “Tree With Deep Roots” and the film “Unbowed,” raising anticipation for his return to the small screen.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)