Girls' Generation's Seohyun To Perform As Violin Soloist At Orchestra Concert

Girls’ Generation member and actress Seohyun is making a surprise turn as a violinist!

On March 13, Seohyun will appear as a special guest soloist at the Sol Philharmonic Orchestra’s 8th regular concert, which will be held at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. For this performance, she will present Vittorio Monti’s beloved “Czardas”—where driving rhythms and plaintive melodies intersect—offering audiences a taste of classical music’s charm.

What makes this stage even more special is that Seohyun has been learning the violin for only about five months as a hobbyist. She is determined to showcase the pure passion of someone who truly enjoys music rather than the perfection of a professional performer.

Her participation came about because she sympathized with the mission of the Sol Philharmonic Orchestra, which is made up of classical-music lovers rather than professional players. By stepping onto the stage herself, she hopes to lower the barrier to entry and help more people feel at home with classical music.

Seohyun remarked, “I hope my challenge helps many people feel closer to classical music and discover a new kind of joy. I also want to spread the message that, just like pop, classical is ‘music for all’ that anyone can enjoy easily and happily.”

A representative of the Sol Philharmonic Orchestra commented, “With Seohyun’s participation, we expect classical concerts to feel more accessible,” adding, “It will be a very special stage filled with a pure love of music.”

Following the announcement, Seohyun posted several photos of herself holding a violin, along with the caption, “I’m honored to be taking on my very first challenge together with fellow lovers of classical music. See you at Lotte Concert Hall on March 13.”

Watch Seohyun in “The First Night with the Duke” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)