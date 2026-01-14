Lee Sung Kyung Is A Head Designer With A Cold Exterior And Hidden Pain In New Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) has shared the first glimpse of Lee Sung Kyung in character!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung plays Song Ha Ran, the head designer at South Korea’s top high-end fashion house, Nana Atelier. After losing the people she loved, Ha Ran surrounds herself with a strong defensive wall, keeping everyone out of her life for fear of losing someone she cares about again.

In the stills, Lee Sung Kyung portrays Song Ha Ran’s inner world with high-end styling and a composed expression. Her flawless appearance, steady gaze, and upright posture show the cold precision of a head designer living a perfect daily life, while also revealing the loneliness and pain hidden behind her smile.

After an unexpected accident in her past, Song Ha Ran, who had shut herself away, now keeps her heart closed to everyone. But the still also show the earlier Song Ha Ran, living her daily life with a bright smile, creating a striking contrast.

As curiosity grows about what led her to distance herself from the world, viewers anticipate that Lee Sung Kyung’s signature delicate emotional acting will naturally reveal Song Ha Ran’s deep inner world beyond her glamorous exterior.

The production team said, “Lee Sung Kyung has built a strong record of empathetic acting, and in this project, she will carefully portray the complex emotions of Song Ha Ran hidden behind her cold defenses. Through a character where perfection and pain, loneliness and excitement intersect, we hope viewers will look forward to a ‘Lee Sung Kyung–style emotional romance’ that delivers both empathy and excitement.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

