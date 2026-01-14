Park Shin Hye, Ha Yun Kyung, Choi Ji Su, And Kang Chae Young Are Roommates With Secrets In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared new stills highlighting the friendship between the roommates of Room 301!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

In the drama, Room 301 of Seoul’s housing for single female workers brings together four roommates, each with her own story and goals.

Hong Geum Bo goes undercover as a 20-year-old employee at Hanmin Securities to get hold of the company’s slush fund records and uncover the identity of whistleblower “Yeppi.” In order to keep her true identity hidden, she walks on thin ice every day and even moves into a dormitory in search of clues about Yeppi. On the surface, Hong Geum Bo seems like an innocent, fresh-faced newcomer to the workforce. But in moments of crisis, her sharp instincts and charisma stand out, sparking curiosity even among her roommates.

Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), the personal secretary to the president of Hanmin Securities and the “big sister” of Room 301, is a seasoned professional at work. However, she hides a bold, secret ambition beneath her carefully built career. Her true intentions, masked by a pragmatic exterior, are a secret that she cannot easily share even with her roommates.

As Go Bok Hee is both a roommate and a senior colleague, Hong Geum Bo must win her favor to gather information. But Go Bok Hee also has her own dreams she is determined to achieve, setting the stage for a subtle psychological battle between them.

Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su) is another character who enters Room 301 while hiding her true identity. As the daughter of the president of Hanmin Securities, Kang No Ra joined the company as a rookie employee while keeping her identity a secret. Having spent many years overseas, she often speaks English first in urgent situations.

Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young), known as a friendly employee thanks to her exceptional memory for faces and names, carefully looks after her roommates and grows close to them. Yet even she has a secret she cannot share, adding another layer of intrigue to the story.

The four roommates, each unaware of the others’ true identities, navigate their shared living space amid a series of small and large incidents. Living behind masks, they clash and gradually become a source of support for one another within their daily lives.

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Shin Hye in “Heirs” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)