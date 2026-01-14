Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Showcase Different Styling Of Work Outfits In New Drama 'Honour'

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has shared a glimpse of each main character’s fashion style!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

The newly released stills showcase the eye-catching commute looks from L&J (Listen & Join)—featuring glamorous celebrity attorney Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), the formidable firm head Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and passionate, action-driven lawyer Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). Outfits with distinct colors, silhouettes, and moods create striking contrasts that seem to mirror their personalities, neatly highlighting the engaging character dynamics unique to “Honour.”

First up, Yoon Ra Young exudes a dazzling presence with a look that pops in vivid color. A navy-toned jacket paired with a pink scarf adds a stylish accent to a classic mood, completing the vibe of a “celebrity lawyer.”

Even her on-the-job styling, with its neat lines and bright color pairings, amplifies Yoon Ra Young’s confidence and star quality.

Kang Shin Jae embodies the charisma of a “perfect managing partner” in a suit defined by restrained tailoring. A sharp-shouldered double-breasted jacket, striped shirt, and a belt-refined silhouette come together to reveal a streamlined personality.

An office look that pairs a pink-toned jacket with a white silk blouse adds calm yet polished elegance, showcasing another side of Kang Shin Jae—who is cool-headed and graceful in equal measure.

Hwang Hyun Jin’s pragmatic workwear captures the essence of a boots-on-the-ground “action-first attorney.” A suited look complete with jacket and vest conveys steely focus and straight-ahead drive.

Meanwhile, an office look featuring glasses and a blue shirt heightens the hands-on, businesslike vibe, cementing her presence as a field-oriented lawyer.

The production team remarked, “The three actors naturally infused each character’s personality and backstory into their styling, building in details so the character reads at a glance. Please look forward to the unique mise-en-scène and style points of ‘Honour,’ which we’ll showcase even more fully during the broadcasts.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

