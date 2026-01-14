Watch: Yoo Hae Jin Stands By Dethroned King Park Ji Hoon Against Yoo Ji Tae In 'The King's Warden' Trailer

Upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled a new trailer!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

The teaser opens with a playful look at Eom Heung Do, the village chief of Gwangcheongol, explaining why Cheongryeongpo is the perfect place for exile. After hearing the story of nearby Norugol, whose village prospered by hosting an exiled noble, he decides to make Cheongryeongpo an exile site to provide for his villagers. Together with the townspeople, he welcomes the exiled Yi Hong Wi, the personal name of King Danjong.

However, the hopeful mood quickly changes when shocking news arrives: the exile is not an ordinary noble, but the young dethroned king. The intimidating Han Myeong Hoe (Yoo Ji Tae), one of the most powerful figures of the time, remains wary of Yi Hong Wi and declares, “Anyone who communicates with Nosan [Yi Hong Wi] must die.”

Meanwhile, after Yi Hong Wi confronts Han Myeong Hoe, he can be heard saying, “I no longer want to lose people I cherished and loved because of me.” Once a man who had lost his will to live, his regained pride sparks curiosity about how he will change.

Finally, the trailer’s captions hint at a powerful emotional journey, reading, “Cheongryeongpo, 1457. The story history sought to erase. The one person who protected his last moments.”

Watch the full trailer below!

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

