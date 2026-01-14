Actors Oh Dong Min And Noh Susanna Announce Marriage

Actors Oh Dong Min and Noh Susanna are getting married!

On January 14, Mystic Actors, the agency of both actors announced, “Oh Dong Min and Noh Susanna are tying the knot on May 25.”

The ceremony will be private, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Oh Dong Min debuted in 2008 with the stage production “Nabis Hamlet” and has appeared in various projects including the films “The Neighbor,” “Love in the Big City,” and “Good News” as well as the dramas “Doctor Slump,” “You and Everything Else,” “Surely Tomorrow,” and “Love Me.”

Noh Susanna made her debut in the 2008 film “The Suicide of the Quadruplets.” She has since appeared in various projects including the films “Golden Slumber,” “Secret Zoo,” and “Samjin Company English Class” as well as the dramas “My Golden Life,” “Divorce Attorney Shin,” and “Buried Hearts.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

