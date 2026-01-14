Han Ji Min Plans Blind Dates With Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek In 'The Practical Guide To Love' Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared a new poster!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Young (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

The newly released calendar poster showcases Lee Ui Young’s dating challenge plan as she pursues efficient encounters. The poster, captioned “A thrilling schedule has appeared in a life spent going back and forth between home and the office,” shows Lee Ui Young sipping a refreshing drink, her eyes reflecting anticipation and excitement for a day unlike her usual routine.

The calendar also features Lee Ui Young’s blind date partners Song Tae Seob (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Soo (Lee Ki Taek). The fact that the two men scheduled dates in very different locations hints at their distinct dating styles.

“The Practical Guide to Love” will premiere on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

