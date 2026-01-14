Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Are Drawn Toward Each Other By Inevitable Pull In “Positively Yours”

“Positively Yours” has unveiled new stills that capture the fateful pull between Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hui Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

The newly released images showcase a two-shot of Du Jun and Hui Won, whose relationship begins by chance but gradually feels guided by destiny. Holding a large box and a stuffed rabbit, the pair sparks curiosity about what unfolded just moments earlier. Their gentle smiles and unwavering gazes, fixed solely on each other, create an unmistakable romantic tension that lingers in the air.

What starts as a fleeting encounter soon becomes something neither Du Jun nor Hui Won can ignore. As they stand just inches apart, anticipation builds over their growing chemistry—and over how fate will continue to draw them closer as their relationship unfolds.

“Positively Yours” premieres on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)