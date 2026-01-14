Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Make Their Nephew Smile In Adorable Teaser For 'Our Universe'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has released a heartwarming new teaser!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

In the new teaser, the two leads celebrate the upcoming premiere of their drama with their on-screen nephew, who seems more interested in tasting the cake than blowing out the candle on top.

Check out the adorable teaser below!

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “The Witch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Bae In Hyuk’s drama “Check in Hanyang” below:

Watch Now