Watch: BLACKPINK Announces February Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For 'DEADLINE'

The wait is finally over: BLACKPINK is coming back!

On January 15 at midnight KST, BLACKPINK officially announced the date and details for their long-awaited full-group comeback.

BLACKPINK will be returning with their third mini album “DEADLINE” on February 27 at 12 a.m. EST. (Note: While the teaser video and announcement say 1 p.m. KST, 12 a.m. EST is actually 2 p.m. KST.)

Check out their first teaser for the upcoming release below!